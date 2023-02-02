University of Tulsa to acquire former Hardesty Arts Center building
University of Tulsa officials will announce Thursday that TU is acquiring the former Headquarters of ahha Tulsa in the Tulsa Arts District.
The Hardesty Arts Center, located at 101 E. Archer St., closed in November after ahha, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, ceased operations.
A press conference to officially make the announcement is set for 12:30 pm Thursday in front of the building, according to a news release. TU President Brad Carson and Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum will participate.
The center opened in 2012 as the organization’s new headquarters; it housed offices, galleries and classrooms, as well as a darkroom, a printmaking suite and artist studios.
This story will be updated.
