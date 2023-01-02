University of Tulsa men’s soccer program adds four newcomers to 2023 roster

The University of Tulsa men’s soccer team has announced the addition of four players for the 2023 signing class, including junior transfer Ty Sanchez and freshmen Will Applegate, Kenny Kwizera and Bowen McCloud.

“We are obviously excited to sign these first four players to our incoming class,” Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. “This is a group of players that will help fill the needs of our departing players. Ty is a dynamic wide player that has the ability to beat people on the dribble. Will is a very proactive midfield player who has the ability to play multiple positions. Kenny is powerful, shoots well and is creative. Bowen is strong, has good mobility and is a very intelligent soccer player. All four guys have the ability to come in and compete and make an immediate impact on our team.”

A 5-10 forward from Sterrett, Ala., Sanchez is a junior transfer from Salt Lake Community College. He has helped SLCC post a 32-2-1 record in the last two seasons, including a third-place finish in the NJCAA Division I Championship last season and are currently still playing in this year’s tournament. Sanchez has seven goals and three assists for 17 points as a Bruin and picked up second-team all-conference honors this season. He played club soccer for IMG Academy (2016-19) and Houston Dynamo (2019-21), scoring 46 goals between the two clubs.

Applegate, a 5-10 midfielder from Tulsa, Okla., has played for the Tulsa Soccer Club ECNL for 12 years and is a two-time first-team all-conference Texas ECNL honoree. Applegate is also a three-year letterwinner at Bishop Kelley High School where he helped his team claim the Oklahoma Class 5A State title as a sophomore. In two seasons he has tallied 46 goals and 33 assists for 125 points. He was named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, was selected as the Tulsa World all-World Soccer Player of the Year as a sophomore, and earned the BKHS Golden Boot as a sophomore and junior.

A 5-6 forward from Lexington, SC, Kwizera plays club soccer for South Carolina United where he has tallied 36 goals and has been named to the all-conference team. He also is a three-year letterwinner at Lexington High School where he has recorded 46 goals and has been named to the all-region and all-state teams.

McCloud, a 6-0 midfielder from Wheaton, Ill., has played club soccer for the Chicago Fire for three years, FC Dallas for one year and competed in the U19 MLSNEXT Cup in 2021. He is also a four-year soccer letterwinner at Alpha Omega Academy.