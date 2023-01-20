University of Toledo Women’s Basketball hosts Justice for Sierah game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The University of Toledo Women’s Basketball team is partnering with Justice for Sierah for this Saturday’s game against Akron.

Justice for Sierah was founded by the family of Sierah Joughin, a UT junior who was abducted and murdered in 2016 by a repeat violent offender. The organization is dedicated to teaching young people about self defense and passing Sierah’s law.

“It’s another opportunity for awareness and I think that’s what we want to gain: awareness and proceeds towards this wonderful organization,” said UT Women’s Head Basketball Coach Tricia Cullop.

Proceeds from ticket sales and a custom jersey auction will benefit Justice for Sierah.

“I think it’s really important that we continue honoring her Legacy as a student who was here and having a great time and then suddenly she was gone,” said UT Graduate Student Emily Schnipke.

Justice for Sierah will host a free self-defense course at 1 pm, an hour before the game. They will also offer Kidprint IDs, which can provide law enforcement with vital information if a child is missing or abducted.

“It’s really about empowering not just young women, but all young people to have the tools in their tool belt that they need to stay safe,” said Christ Cullop, a Justice for Sierah spokesperson.

