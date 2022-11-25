University of the Arts London presents five design short courses

Dezeen Courses: interested in studying a short course at the renowned school for art and design, University of the Arts London? Check out five part-time and Intensive programs available at the institution listed on Dezeen Courses.

Ranging from three-day courses to four-week programs, we’ve rounded up a selection of courses that offer an introduction to different design topics, including product design, interior design, furniture design and service design.

The courses take place online and in person at the University of the Arts London colleges, including Central Saint Martins, London College of Communication and Chelsea College of Arts.

Dezeen Courses provides details of a range of design courses around the world, including foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate, vocational, online and evening programmes.

Here are five short courses available at the University of the Arts London:

Service Design and Innovation Intensive Short Course at University of the Arts London

Service Design and Innovation Intensive Short Course is a three-day course that equips students with problem-solving skills and knowledge of business development that can be applied to jobs in the service design industry.

Sustainable Product Design Online Short Course at University of the Arts London

Sustainable Product Design Online Short Course is a part-time course taking place over four weeks that teaches students to incorporate Sustainability into the development of their product designs.

Interior Design Module One Short Course at University of the Arts London

Interior Design Module One Short Course is a 12-day program that offers students a fundamental knowledge of interior design, including theory in lighting and materials and how to use CAD software.

Introduction To Product Design Short Course at University of the Arts London

Available as a one-week part-time or Intensive study course, Introduction To Product Design Short Course at the University of the Arts London equips students with advanced knowledge of manufacturing processes to develop creative products.

Furniture Design for Beginners Short Course at University of the Arts London

Furniture Design for Beginners Short Course is a one-week course that provides students with a fast track to gaining furniture design expertise, including knowledge of ergonomic design and experimenting with different materials.

