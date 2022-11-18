University of Texas volleyball set to clinch Big 12 Outright

The University of Texas volleyball team huddles in triumph during a match at Gregory Gym. Photo: Courtesy of Texas Athletics

The national No. 1 Longhorns volleyball team is preparing for a Championship run.

Driving the news: The volleyball Squad plays its final home game of the regular season against Baylor at 7pm Saturday at Gregory Gym.

Why it matters: UT’s volleyball team is a perennial title contender, and Gregory — Texas’ classy old Gymnasium — is a fun, raucous, intimate place to watch a match.

Catch up quick: UT is led by high-flyers Madisen Skinner and Logan Eggleston and defensive whiz Zoe Fleck.

What’s at stake: Texas can secure the Big 12 conference crown Outright if it beats the No. 15 Bears.

What they’re saying: “At this program, it’s what we expect to do,” Texas Coach Jerritt Elliott said Wednesday, per the Austin American-Statesman. “It’s easy to take for granted, but to be able to win … and to go through this and the emotional ups and downs that you have between 18- and 22-year-olds is difficult.”

What’s next: The 20-1 Squad will very likely host NCAA tournament matches next month.