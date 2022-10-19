University of Tennessee names interim College of Arts and Sciences Dean

The University of Tennessee has named RJ Hinde as the interim executive Dean to lead its largest college through a two-year pilot revamping its internal structure.

The reorganization of the colossal College of Arts and Sciences, which faced widespread opposition from the Faculty when announced, affects more than 700 Faculty members and more than 8,000 undergraduate and Graduate students.

“(Hinde’s) leadership in the Office of the Provost will be greatly missed, but I am excited about the work he will do to serve the students, faculty, and staff members in the College of Arts and Sciences,” Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick said in a note to faculty.

Rather than having one Dean overseeing more than 30 department heads (which is how the college currently operates) three Divisional Deans will report to one executive dean. Hinde is building the strategy for how this new structure would operate.

This isn’t a new way to structure a college. The University of Georgia, one of UT’s aspirational peers, also has a Divisional Dean structure.

Theresa Lee, the current Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will retire at the end of this academic year. Until then, she and Hinde will work closely together to manage the college until the new structure launches in July 2023.

Hinde will stay in the role until the end of the two-year pilot.

Hinde, the interim dean, is no stranger to UT or the College of Arts and Sciences. He is the current vice provost for academic affairs, a chemistry professor and previously served as the college’s associate dean for academic programs. He’s also been a member of the university’s new budget model steering committee. The new incentive-based budget model gives academic units more control over their own budgets.

For subscribers:The University of Tennessee could be splitting up its largest college – here’s why

Jill Biden at UT:First lady to students: ‘Teaching isn’t just what we do, it’s who we are’

Now that an interim Dean has been announced, three Divisional Deans will be appointed to oversee:

The arts and humanities division

The social sciences division

The natural sciences and mathematics division

The Divisional Deans will be internal hires recommended by committees formed by Hinde.

Hinde will come up with a new strategic plan for the college as it goes through this two-year transition, which will end before the start of Fall 2025.

How the university and Faculty will decide if the pilot structure is worth sticking with has not been announced.