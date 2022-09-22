University of Oklahoma Athletics

The University of Oklahoma soccer team opens Big 12 conference play this Friday in Waco, Texas, as it faces off against Baylor at 7 pm CT.

The game can be seen on ESPN+ and Sooner fans in the area can purchase tickets via BaylorBears.com.

The Sooners (5-2-2) recently concluded their non-conference slate with a pair of matches, pushing their win streak to four with a 4-1 win over East Tennessee State before a 2-0 decision over Murray State on Sunday.

The team’s six-match unbeaten streak and four-game winning streak is the longest of each category since the 2016 season when the Sooners won eight straight.

OU closed non-conference play with a 5-2-2 record, good for the most non-conference wins under Carr and the most since the 2019 team went 5-3-2 through the non-conference slate.

Senior Emma Hawkins paces OU with five goals, scoring in three straight matches and five of the Sooners’ last six games. Freshman Alexis Washington leads all Sooners with five assists. Freshman Olivia Ramey has started OU’s last four games in net and gone an undefeated 4-0-0 with seven saves. Senior Makinzie Short leads the Keepers with 24 saves on the year.

WEEK SIX STORYLINES

• Still Streaking: The Sooners have responded to a 0-2-1 start by rattling off six straight unbeaten and four straight victories. The 5-2-2 start is the best start through non-conference play since 2019 and the best under third-year head coach Mark Carr .

• Michel, Ramey Collect Weekly Honors: Sophomore defender Sheridan Michel was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors, while freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey collected Big 12 Freshman of the Week accolades.

Michel was once again a force for the Sooners on the backline, helping OU to two more wins last week and a four-game win streak. After registering her first Collegiate goal vs. ORU on Sept. 11, Michel made it back-to-back games with a goal, scoring in OU’s 4-1 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday. Defensively, Michel and the OU defense allowed just one goal in the Sooners two games last week, including one shutout. OU outshot its opponents on the week 41-13, allowing just four shots on goal.

Ramey was exceptional in goal for the Sooners for the second straight week, collecting two wins in two more starts. The frosh is 4-0-0 in her four starts for OU and surrendered just one goal in the Sooners’ two wins over East Tennessee State and Murray State last week. Ramey made three saves on the week including a clean sheet on Sunday vs. the Racers, her second shutout of the season. She holds a 0.70 GAA and has allowed just three goals in her four starts, helping the Sooners to four straight wins.

• Hawkins Staying Hot: Senior transfer Emma Hawkins has proven to be OU’s Goalscorer as it approaches the Midway point of the season. Hawkins leads OU with five goals and 10 points, taking 30 shots on the year and putting 14 on frame (46%). She has scored in three straight matches and five of OU’s last six games after not scoring in the Sooners’ first three games. The Forney, Texas, product also has two game-winners on the year.

• Preseason Picks: Oklahoma was picked sixth in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll after a seventh-place finish in 2021. The Sooners received one first-place vote in this year’s poll.

NEW FACES CONTINUE TO SHINE

New faces have been on display for OU in 2022 as the Sooners have 18 newcomers: 14 true freshmen and four transfers. The 2022 recruiting class ranked 11th in the country via Top Drawer Soccer and No. 1 in the Big 12. Nine true freshmen have already started for Coach Carr in 2022, and 13 of the 14 have seen playing time.

Three of the four transfers have played, led by UCA transfer Emma Hawkins who brought 34 career goals with her from her three years at UCA and leads the team with five goals in 2022. Fellow senior transfer Makinzie Short leads OU in goals with 24 saves.

Of OU’s 19 goals on the year, 10 have come from newcomers, including five goals from freshmen.

Freshman Michelle Pak tallied her first collegiate goal last Sunday in OU’s win over Murray State.

KEY RETURNS

Fifth-year senior and high-point scorer from a season ago, Bri Amos , has picked up where she left off, scoring four goals in 2022 to go with one assist and nine points. Exploding on the Offensive end is defender Sheridan Michel who has started all but one game for OU in her two seasons on campus (30 career starts). Michel has tallied two goals in OU’s last three games, while a fellow sophomore Bailey Wesco has proven to be a Threat off the bench with one goal and 10 shots on the season. Other key returners include junior captain Cailey England (43 career starts) and sophomore Leonie Weber (two goals, two assists in 2022).

Sophomore Captain Sheridan Michel has been named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week back-to-back weeks.

UP NEXT

The Sooners return to John Crain Field in Norman after a five-game road swing to welcome Iowa State on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and tickets are still available for purchase online via SoonerSports.com/tickets or at the gate on game day.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma Soccer, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_WSoccer) and like Oklahoma Soccer on Facebook.