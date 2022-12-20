University of Minnesota Gophers introduces Keegan Cook as new volleyball Coach

A week the University of Minnesota announced that Keegan Cook had been named the next Gophers’ volleyball coach, he was officially introduced Monday.

Keegan Cook replaces Hugh McCutcheon, who won 277 matches in 11 seasons, led the Gophers to eight NCAA Sweet 16s and three Final 4s. The Gophers and Cook have agreed to a five-year contract, pending approval from the Board of Regents. McCutcheon announced back on October that he would be stepping down as volleyball coach after the 2022 season and taking on a newly-created role as assistant athletic director and sport development coach.

“When this position opened it hit me unexpectedly… As I reflected on this program and what it means to me, this community and the sport of volleyball – it became clear I needed to answer the call,” said Cook Monday.

Cook becomes the program’s third full-time head coach since 1996. Cook, 37, spent the last eight seasons as the head coach at Washington.

In eight seasons with the Huskies, Cook led the program to four Pac-12 titles and eight trips to the NCAA Tournament. He led Washington to four Elite 8 appearances, and one Final Four.

Cook went 198-56, including 107-33 in Pac-12 play, in eight seasons at Washington.

“We’re here to win a national championship,” Cook said. “But how we win and who we win with matters… I don’t feel pressure, I feel responsibility, and that responsibility only motivates me… I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be.”