University of Louisville volleyball Coach Busboom Kelly talks teamwork

University of Louisville volleyball Coach Busboom Kelly talks teamwork

When volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly thinks about the University of Louisville’s 2022 season, the national title game isn’t the first thing that comes to her mind.

The U of L volleyball team appeared in their first NCAA Division I Women’s national title game when they faced off against Texas in December.

The Longhorns swept the Cards, but Busboom Kelly isn’t dwelling on where the team has been. She wants to focus on what they can learn from where they’ve been.

She doesn’t talk about the spotlight, either — although her rising program created big headlines the last few seasons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button