University of Dayton names new head football Coach – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

DAYTON — The University of Dayton named Trevor Andrews, 47, the head football coach.

University of Dayton Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan announced Andrews, a former Flyers defensive back with 25 years of collegiate-level coaching experience, as the head football coach.

“He shares a vision of excellence, on-and-off the field, that meets the standards of Dayton football,” Sullivan said.

Andrews was a three-year letterwinner as the Flyers defensive back. The Flyers were a combined 37-5 over Andrews’ four years, which included Dayton’s undefeated (11-0) team in 1996.

He was a member of three Pioneer Football League Championship teams that had Mike Kelly as the head coach, and Andrews’ predecessor at Dayton, Rick Chamberlin, as the then-defensive coordinator, the spokesperson informed.

He previously coached the Western Michigan Bronco linebackers for four seasons, the spokesperson said. Prior to that, he was at William & Mary for 18 years, including six as Associate Head Coach, five as defensive Coordinator and recruiting Coordinator for nine years.

“The reason I got into coaching was because of my experience at the University of Dayton,” Andrews said. “Dave Whilding, Rick Chamberlin and Mike Kelly showed me the way, and made me want to help other young men have the kind of experience that I had playing college football at UD.”

Over his coaching career, Andrews has coached 23 all-conference players, three league defensive players of the year, and six NFL players.

“The type of student-athlete you get to coach here is second to none. You get to get to know them and their families in the recruiting process, watch them grow and mature in their time as they earn their degree and graduate, and years later they come back with their own families. That’s what it’s all about,” Andrews reflected as he expressed his excitement for the position.

