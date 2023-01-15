University-Mainland girls basketball game stopped due to on-court skirmish

ORANGE CITY — A Five Star Conference girls basketball tournament game between host University and Mainland was suspended and ruled a double forfeit Saturday after a fight between the two teams broke out.

The Buccaneers led the quarterfinal matchup 39-8 with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter when the skirmish occurred. It started with some pushing under one of the baskets.

Both benches cleared, and some spectators rushed onto the court. After roughly 10 seconds, the sides were separated by referees, coaches, administrators, fans and law enforcement.

The teams were ordered to return to their benches while referees and administrators convened. After approximately 23 minutes of stoppage, the teams were sent to their respective locker rooms, and Volusia County schools specialist Lary Beal announced the suspension and double forfeit. They also asked all fans to exit the gym.

After the Bucs changed out of their uniforms, they were dismissed to their bus. The University had to stay in its Locker room until after the Mainland left.

