University High finishes fifth in Class 2A Girls with Reagan Kennedy tied for 11th

Senior Reagan Kennedy shot a final-round 73 and tied for 11th to lead University High School to a fifth-place finish Saturday in the Class 2A Girls State Tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

U High shot 307 on Saturday for a two-day 625 total. Hinsdale Central earned the title at 600, seven strokes ahead of Stevenson with Glenbrook North third (609).

Kennedy’s 148 total was one stroke away from earning All-State honors for the Illinois State recruit. She was a Class 1A All-Stater in 2019 and Class 2A All-Stater last year.

Another U High senior, Lauren Cervantes, shot 77-158 to tie for 44th while junior Ihnera Gerongay fired 77-159 to tie for 48th. Other U High Golfers were junior Adrian Allen (80-160) and freshmen Natalie Ocheltree (81-167) and Paige Fischer (91-182).

Medalist honors went to Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville after a 68-138.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

El Paso-Gridley senior Sarah Bond tied for 19th after shooting 75-156 at Red Tail Run Golf Club.

Mount Carmel’s Madelyn Young was medalist in leading her team to a Runaway title. Young shot 68-137 as Mount Carmel’s 600 total was 35 strokes ahead of Rockford Boylan.

CLASS 1A BOYS

Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman shot 80-156 to tie for 13th at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Central Catholic senior Liam Campbell tied for 36th (81-162) and his brother, junior Connor Campbell, tied for 41st (81-163). Roanoke-Benson junior Nolan Hunter shot 87-172.

Effingham St. Anthony shot a final-round 297 for a 618 total to overtake first-round leader Chicago Latin (623). St. Anthony sophomore Joey Trupiano beat Tug Schwab of Litchfield in a playoff for medalist after they tied at 148.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Bloomington senior Sam Rink tied for 17th after shooting 77-153 at Weibring Golf Club, while University High senior Nick Manning tied for 58th (80-162).

St. Ignatius repeated as team Champion with a 603 total, three strokes ahead of Benton.

Medalist honors went to Champaign Central senior Wade Schacht, who beat Hayden Moore of Geneseo in a playoff. They tied with 142 totals after both shot 1-under-par 70 on Saturday.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Normal Community senior Kalen Mapugay tied for 72nd after shooting 87-167 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Also tied at 167 was Belleville East senior Noah Ramos, a former Ridgeview golfer, who fired 82 on Saturday.

New Trier’s 603 total edged Hinsdale Central by two strokes for the team title with Defending Champion Glenbrook North in third (609).

Junior Johnny Creamean of New Trier was medalist in a playoff with Lake Forest’s Tadgh Burke after they finished at 146. There was a four-way tie for third that included Pekin senior Carter Stevenson (73-147).