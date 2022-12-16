University High boys golf Coach Darrin York accepts Heartland’s head coaching position

NORMAL — University High School boys golf Coach Darrin York has been named head coach of the Heartland Community College men’s golf team, the school announced Friday.

York has served as U High’s Coach since 2012 and will be leaving that position. He led the Pioneers to a Class 2A state championship in 2016 along with a second-place finish in 2012 and third in 2017.















Last season, York served as Heartland’s Assistant Coach under Josh Edison, who left for a full-time position at Illinois College.

“I sought Coach York’s involvement in our program over a year ago for this very opportunity. With his history of coaching top-level golfers around the state combined with his cerebral approach and passion for the game of golf, this transition will be seamless,” said Heartland Athletic director Ryan Knox.

Heartland finished third at the MidWest Athletic Conference Championship to wrap up their fall season in October. The Hawks qualified for their first NJCAA Division II National Tournament last season.

“Our goal will continue to be competing for Championships at the national level, while helping student-athletes find opportunity at four-year schools following their time at Heartland,” said York, who is a 1996 Graduate of U High and 2000 Graduate of Illinois Wesleyan, where he was a member of the golf team.

U High Athletic director Steve Evans said the school will post the position in January.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Darrin York. What he has done on the course and off the course for our Athletes is very appreciated,” said Evans. “I’m very excited for this new opportunity for Darrin. He’ll do a great job at Heartland. He knows the community Golfers very well and the game very well. I’m looking forward to how successful he can make Heartland’s program. “

