Universal Orlando’s ‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’ Returns ahead of Halloween

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Universal Orlando in Florida is celebrating fall by bringing back its “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” event.

The annual event – ​​held in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade area of ​​the theme park – will run on select nights starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 31, according to a press release.

The “Dark Arts” experience – which will begin at dusk – includes a light show with special effects and projection mapping on the Hogwarts castle.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO ANNOUNCEMENTS NEW HARRY POTTER ROLLER COASTER

Guests will be able to see images of “unspeakable creatures and sinister villains” – such as dementors, mountain trolls and even Lord Voldemort – appear on the castle, the press release said.

Meanwhile, Death Eaters – the name of Lord Voldemort’s followers – will appear in Hogsmeade and walk among guests.

DOLLY PARTON’S DOLLYWOOD WINS 3 GOLDEN TICKET AWARDS

The spectacle will end when a Patronus, “a powerful defense charm of concentrated happiness and hope” appears on the castle, the press release said.

Fans can also buy Dark Arts-themed Merchandise – including a Death Eater mask – when they visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, according to the press release.