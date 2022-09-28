‘Unity’ Art Guild Exhibit to open at ACYC – Chronicle Express

Arts Center of Yates County

WHAT: Penn Yan Art Guild Exhibit opening WHEN: 5-7 pm Friday, Sept. 30 WHERE: Arts Center of Yates County, 127 Main St., Penn Yan WHO: Local artists from Penn Yan and around Yates County

The Penn Yan Art Guild will celebrate its 60th year at this year’s annual Guild exhibit at the Arts Center of Yates County. Opening formally on Friday, Sept. 30 from 5-7 pm, the work of Penn Yan Art Guild members will be on display until Nov. 7. The theme of this year’s Guild show is “Unity.”

“Unity” is defined by Merriam Webster as, “1) the quality or state of not being multiple: oneness, 2) a condition of harmony: accord, 3) the quality or state of being made one: unification and 4) a totality of related parts: an entity that is a complex or systematic whole.” Unity is also used in the dramatic structure of writing which requires a play to have a single action occurring in one place and within one day. When capitalized, the word identifies a religious movement that emphasizes spiritual sources of healing to the individual, to humanity, and to our relationship with nature. There is even a cross-platform Gaming engine named “Unity” that supports a variety of desktop, mobile, Console and virtual reality platforms. So many ways to view “unity”!

In art, Unity is a principle which is not seen but better felt as “oneness”. It is separate parts working together to create an impression of wholeness or cohesiveness. The individual artist utilizes one or all of the methods of repetition (repeating lines, textures, colors or values), continuation (carrying forward to observation from one element to another), simplicity (less is more), or Proximity (close placement to create a group) to accomplish a feeling of Unity within their work. Unity is created by the intention of the artist. Thus, when we utilize oneness, accord, and unification we create a complex or systematic whole. The wonderful irony of Unity within art is that each artist can individually utilize various methods to create a feeling of Unity which speaks to the viewer!

Carrying this a step further, the Penn Yan Art Guild, in its 60th year, exemplifies the concept of unity. The Guild was founded in 1962 “…to improve skills and get people interested in the arts.” (Florence Middlebrook, 1977). Growing from 16 original members to over 50 today, the Guild has been an integral part of the creation and ongoing development of the Arts Center of Yates County. In addition to the Annual Exhibit, the Guild offers workshops and demonstrations, plein air and open studio days, day trips, Adirondack Adventures, and the Anthony Road Winery PYAG Plein Air Event. The Guild welcomes aspiring, beginning, and established artists; anyone interested in exploring and creating art.

This year’s annual exhibit will illustrate and demonstrate the Unity concept with beautiful works by Eileen Correll, Fran Bliek, Pat Jackson, Eric Happ, Carol Kuehn, Bonnie Barney, Sandy Cook, Daryl Davis, Lana Grauer, Anne Lahr, Hannelore Wolcott-Bailey, Ginny Deneka, and many more. It is the not-to-be-missed show of the year! The exhibit opening is Friday, Sept. 30 will include wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to meet and talk with many of the artists. The opening runs from 5-7 pm and is free and open to all.

For more information, contact the Arts Center at 315-536-8226 or [email protected] gmail.com