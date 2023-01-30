United’s Samaniego decides to play club volleyball in San Antonio

Sophomore Carolina Samaniego knows the expectations that it takes to play for a program like United volleyball. After claiming five consecutive district titles, the Lady Longhorns are always looking to repeat the following season and reload everything within their arsenal.

With United set to lose a large senior class to this upcoming May’s graduation, Samaniego decided to take the next step in her high school career and play club ball in San Antonio. The decision was not an easy one, since she has a lot of respect for her old club team, the Heat Volleyball Academy, which watched her grow throughout the years.

“This was a big decision and we have been talking about it for about a year, before the tryouts,” Samaniego said. “I was sad to leave the Heat Volleyball Academy, I started with them since they opened up. I loved the coaches, I loved the girls, loved everything about it but I knew that I had to go to the next level. There was only so much that they could Coach me and teach me. I just felt it was time to step it up and try something different.”

Samaniego now plays for the San Antonio Juniors club volleyball team that has several local players playing this season. Playing for the San Antonio Juniors means Samaniego and her parents Fabian and Jessica had to make a lot of sacrifices to give her an opportunity to play in the Alamo City for the next six months.

Samaniego and her parents have become very familiar with I-35 and San Antonio as they make a trip three times a week for practices or clinics. They also have tournaments across Texas and three out-of-state ones.

After a full day of school, Samaniego heads to San Antonio every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday to practice. As soon as school is let out, Samaniego leaves for San Antonio. While en route to practice, Samaniego has a light snack, does any homework she has for the day and if time allows, she takes a small nap before practicing for two hours.

Samaniego is usually heading back to the Gateway City at 9:30 pm and arrives at midnight. The following day she must get up for school and after a day of rest, she repeats the process over again on Wednesday.

On Sunday, she gets back earlier to Laredo. However, Samaniego still has to leave at 8 am to make her 10:30 am practice in San Antonio.

Playing club ball in the spring means that spring sports are out of the question for Samaniego who made the hard decision not to run track this season.

“That was also something that we considered when we were making the decision to play in San Antonio,” Samaniego said. “I ran track last year but this year I opted not to run. I will be out of town when they are having practice and like any sport that you play, you cannot skip a single day and expect to excel. It was just going to be hard for me.”

With other Laredo Athletes playing with the San Antonio Juniors, Samaniego’s mom, Jessica, only has to make the trip to San Antonio every three weeks and that has been a blessing for the family.

“The good thing is that we have other parents that made the trip to San Antonio so we rotate turns in who takes the girls,” Jessica said. “Linda (Cardenas) who was on the JV and Stella (Evan) from Alexander so usually we take turns.”

The San Antonio Juniors have tournaments scheduled until May as they look to continue to win a national bid by the end of the season.

