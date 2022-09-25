United youngster Omari Forson scores first youth international goal

Manchester United youngster Omari Forson scored his first youth international goal in England Under-19s’ 6-0 win against Georgia yesterday.

Making just his second appearance for the Young Lions at this age group, the 18-year-old scored in the UEFA Euro U19 Championship qualifier.

Reporting on the teenager’s strike, England Football stated: “Forson did get his name on the scoresheet before the hour was out though as he dribbled into the box and from just inside the penalty area, smashed the ball high past the goalkeeper at his near post .”

Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The emphatic win against Georgia meant Simon Rusk’s team progressed to the next round of EURO Qualifying with a game to spare.

The top two sides in each of the four-team mini groups progress to the elite round of Qualifying in the spring.





England will now finish the Qualifying round on Tuesday with a game against Denmark, with kick-off set for 1pm

After coming off the bench to make his Young Lions debut at under-19 level in the 2-0 win against Montenegro on Tuesday, Forson maintained his impressive goalscoring form. Sam Mather was an unused substitute against Georgia.

Tyler Fredricson and Kobbie Mainoo were both unused substitutes in England Under-18s 2-1 win against Faroe Islands on Friday.

From six games for the Manchester United Under-21 side this season, Forson has four goals and one assist to his name.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

After making the full step up to Premier League 2 level, Forson is already only one goal away from matching his goalscoring tally for last season.

Prior to the international break, Forson scored in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United, a game in which Erik ten Hag watched.

The youngster, who was signed from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2019, has trained with the first team at Carrington, and will be hoping to continue to catch Ten Hag’s eye with impressive performances for the under-21s.

