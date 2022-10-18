United Way’s Kickball for a Cause set for Saturday

October 18—United Way of Coastal Georgia invites the community to come out this Saturday for the sixth annual Kickball for a Cause.

The tournament will begin at 9 am at Mallery Park on St. Simons, and games will continue throughout the day, until the Championship round during the afternoon.

Spaces remain available for players.

Teams can register for $350, or individuals interested in playing can contact United Way to be placed on a team.

Teams include 10 players, at least two of whom must be women.

Prizes and Raffles will be given out during the tournament, and the first- and second-place teams will receive awards. Prizes will also be given to the team judged to have the best uniform and the most spirit.

“We’re encouraging spectators to come out and cheer for their teams,” said Justin Callaway, president and CEO of United Way.

This year’s event will be bigger than before, with food trucks on-site as well as games like bocce ball and corn hole. Live entertainment will perform, and Island Dog, a pet services store in the Pier Village will set up an area in Mallery Park for attendees’ furry friends.

“We just invite the entire community out to enjoy the fun,” Callaway said.

Proceeds raised by the kickball tournament will go towards the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign, which was launched in September.

The total goal is to raise $850,000.