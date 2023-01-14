United Way of Clarion County Highlights Opportunity in the Arts on January 18 :: exploreClarion.com

CLARION, Pa. (EC)– Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts, United Way of Clarion County is hosting Opportunity in the Arts on January 18 at the Haskell House located at 500 Main Street in Clarion.

The free event will begin at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18, and is open to the public; however, RSVP is required.

Opportunities in the Arts will bring together the three grant administrators to discuss the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ investments throughout the PCA’s Region 13 of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about available art funding for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations in our area. They will also be able to talk to current and past grant recipients and discuss guidelines and application processes.

Representing Folk & Traditional Arts is Rebecca Catelinet, Executive Director of PA Rural Arts Alliance. The goals of the Folk and Traditional Arts Partnership are to investigate, document, present, sustain, and promote the folk and traditional art of Pennsylvania to celebrate our diverse heritage.

Arts in Education will be presented by Jeff Wacker, Coordinator of Arts-in-Education Services, ArtsPath at IUP. The PCA’s Arts in Education Division enables artists to help others explore and develop their creativity and artistic skills in a variety of educational, community, and institutional settings.

PA Partner in the Arts, Melissa Fulton, Executive Director of United Way of Clarion County will discuss available grant funding used to support a wide variety of community arts activities by not-for-profit organizations and individual artist entrepreneurs including the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Grant and the newly released Creative Flex Fund.

“The arts bring people together and allow communities to create, preserve, and share their own stories. Artists, art organizations, and those that support the arts are essential tools in our efforts to build connections and stronger communities,” Melissa Fulton explained.

“I hope people take advantage of the opportunities we have available and make a commitment to integrate the arts more fully into our rural communities. Art isn’t only in grand music halls, or national museums, or expensive galleries, it is all around us.”

More information is available on United Way of Clarion County’s website at www.uwclarionco.org under the Region 13 Tab.

Anyone interested in attending “Opportunities in the Arts” should RSVP to United Way of Clarion County at 814-226-8760 or through email at [email protected].

