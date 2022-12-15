United Way of Adams County reaches 64% of its 2022 campaign goal

QUINCY (WGEM) – The United Way of Adams County 2022 #StartsWithYOU annual campaign has a goal of $1.175 million. They’ve now received $748,457 in contributions towards that goal.

The Director of Development and Communications Jenna Hull said those donations fund 18 partner agencies’ programs and services that support education, financial stability and health in Adams County.

“Those agencies rely on us for funds and I’m sure everyone knows that times are a little bit tough this year,” Hull said. “America’s bills are getting higher, People’s expenses are getting a little bit higher. So it’s more important now than ever, that we meet that goal and we’re able to fund the programs that we’ve Promised to help with.”

Hull said more than 98% of the money raised goes right back into the local community.

“If we don’t get to 100%, then our agencies don’t get as much as they have requested or we don’t get to give out as much as we want to give,” Hull said.

Hull expects they’ll reach the 70% mark by the week of Christmas as they continue to receive donations.

“This community has always stepped up. We met our goal in the COVID year, we met our goal the year after,” Hull said. “So I anticipate the community is really going to come together and finish strong for us and that we’re going to be able to meet that goal.”

Hull said it’s not too late for you to help. You can donate at www.unitedwayadamsco.org.

She said you can also learn more about their mission and their #StartsWithYOU campaign at their annual meeting. It will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. You can reserve your ticket at www.unitedwayadamsco.org/startswithyou.

