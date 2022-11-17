United Way continues to move towards annual goal – Salisbury Post

United Way continues to move towards the annual goal Published 12:01 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Rowan County United Way has made it almost three-fourths of the way to its $1,375,000 campaign goal reaching 71.3 percent.

The organization’s fourth report meeting was hosted by Cloninger Automotive Group at Cloninger Toyota on Wednesday.

Dale Peeler from Central Carolina Insurance explained how their company far surpassed their goal — by 221 percent — after discussing the areas that United Way addresses in a variety of ways: mental health, substance use/misuse, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs.

“We found out after sharing stories that there’s not a family that has never been affected by those,” said Peeler.

Chandler Concrete has exceeded their campaign goal by 30 percent, according to General Manager Bob Cartner who has supported United Way for 25 years. “So far, we are right around $3,200.”

The last four of 12 Finalists to be in the running for United Way’s car giveaway, which is Sponsored by Team Auto Group, Gerry Wood Auto Group, Cloninger Automotive Group and Ben Mynatt Nissan, were drawn. They include: Angel Walker, F&M Bank; Renee Fox,

Rowan-Salisbury School System; Jordan Baker, Rowan-Salisbury School System; and William Craig Powers, City of Salisbury.

Campaign Cabinet members also reported updates for each of their divisions:

• President’s Division: 61 percent, $139,704

• Chairman’s Division: 85 percent, $133,783

• Industrial 1: 68 percent, $49,772

• Industrial 2: 68 percent, $25,351

• Nonprofits: 78 percent, $27,257

• Commercial 1: 70 percent, $34,554

• Commercial 2: 99 percent, $59,138

• Commercial 3: 74 percent, $35,914

• Public Employees: 93 percent, $96,912

• Education: 83 percent, $123,279

• Community Business, 70 percent, $11,153

• Professionals, 55 percent, $58,008

• Special Gifts, 63 percent, $130,009

• Miscellaneous, 51 percent, $54,940

Campaign Chair and Director of Department of Social Services Micah Ennis described things that help deal with childhood trauma: feeling safe, capable and lovable.

“Rowan County United Way spends resources that you are helping us raise to help Rowan County citizens feel safe, capable and lovable. Together we are building our community,” she said.

For more information about this year’s United Way campaign or to make a donation, call 704-633-1802 or go to www.rowanunitedway.org.

