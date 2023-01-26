United Way Chapter Exceeds 2022 Campaign Goal | News, Sports, Jobs

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County recently celebrated its most successful fundraising campaign in more than a decade.

The organization’s board, staff, community partners, volunteers and members of the community gathered for the campaign total announcement and celebration recently at the Northwest Arena.

“We exceeded our campaign goal this year with a total of $1,370,232.70 raised,” said Amy Rohler, executive director. “I attribute that success to our great group of volunteers, especially our three campaign chairs, Denise Heppeler (JPS), Danielle Stone (Wegmans) and Heather Turner (Blackstone Advanced Tech/Ulrich Fabrication). Their connections and work in our community contributed to this outstanding achievement.”

Along with the campaign chairs, the campaign cabinet, a group of volunteers — divided by sector — distributed materials and hosted conversations with their colleagues about United Way. Volunteers included Doug Nelson of Chautauqua Cattaraugus Community Bank, Dave Lockwood of Lockwood Insurance, Theresa Meger of Wegmans, Maureen Donahue of Southwestern Central Schools, Beth Starks of Jamestown Community College, Mark Prechtl of Chautauqua Patrons Insurance, Robert Dahlin of Weber Knapp, Dr. Kaitlin Ames of Great Lakes Physicians Practice, Melanie Witkowski of Prevention Works, Barrie Yochim of Meals on Wheels, Peter Sullivan, Anne Hedin and Cathy Moots.

United Way staff and volunteers reached more than 1,500 people during the campaign season through 75 workplace presentations at various businesses and organizations, including Wegmans, BPU, Weaver Materials and Jamestown Public Schools.

The second annual Impact Awards were also presented at the Campaign Celebration. Awards go to individuals Nominated by United Way community partners who embody what it means to be impacted by a United Way program, and who make their own impact in their community. Each award recipient receives a Commemorative award, $100 to give to the community organization of their choice, and the opportunity to serve as a United Way allocations Volunteer for the year. Awardees this year were Jessica Crooks of the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County, Paige Grekulak of the TEAM program, and Sarina Lynn Rivera of Community Helping Hands.

In addition, several individuals, businesses, and organizations were honored with Awards for their Achievements and advocacy for United Way of Southern Chautauqua County during the campaign season. Recipients included LandPro, the Jamestown Teachers’ Association, Shults Auto Group, Nick Bond (American Red Cross of Western New York), Christine Volk (Wegmans), Mike Roberts (Allied Alarm Services and UWAY SCC Board member), Chautauqua Adult Day Services, and Prevention Works.

More than $1 million will be awarded in Grants to local agencies using the money raised during the 2022 campaign. To access learn more about United Way, visit www.uwayscc.org.

