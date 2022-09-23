United Way announces campaign goal of $1.8M; honors community Volunteer

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY—United Way of Tompkins County announced its 2022 campaign goal of $1.8 million at a kickoff event on Sept. 23.

Gail Belokur, interim chief operating officer, and Scott Keenan, UWTC board chair, presented a $3,000 check to Joannie Barber, a full-time Volunteer at local food pantries, for pantries around the county in Honor of the Day of Caring.

From left, Keenan, Barber and Belokur. (Photo by Zoe Freer-Hessler)

“It’s our distinct pleasure to honor Joannie and to thank her for all her work, we are presenting a check for $3,000 toward your cause,” Keenan said. “Joannie benefits our community in ways I cannot even begin to measure.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button