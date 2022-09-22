United Way Already At 29% Of 730K Fundraising Goal

During Thursday morning’s 2022 United Way of the Pennyrile Kickoff Breakfast, fundraising co-chairs Whitney Stewart and Lucas Stagner announced a goal of $730,000 for this fiscal year — which comes in just north of last year’s strong charitable efforts.

More importantly, first-quarter philanthropy already totals more than $209,000 — which is 29% of this season’s expectations.

With $27,600 coming from the Industrial Division, Pennyrile Electric has already contributed more than $24,000.

In the Commercial Division, Planters Bank has committed more than $35,500 to the campaign — including a $7,500 corporate donation.

The Government Division has already promised more than $85,000, with the City of Hopkinsville employees pushing in more than $50,000 and HWEA tabbed for $37,500.

More than $18,000, so far, is coming from 14 commitments within the Residential Division. Its fundraising liaison, 2021 co-chair and former Hopkinsville Mayor Dan Kemp, brought about a singing of the “Green Acres” theme song — a unique tie to this year’s fundraising campaign theme “Seeds of Hope.”



https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/889/2022/09/22111328/092222-Kemp-1.mp3

And in the Education Division, Christian County Public Schools Instructional Supervisor Michelle Walden noted several campaigns across the district are still ongoing — but Cumberland Hall’s current contribution of $652 is an 83% increase from last fall.

Furthermore, Walden noted that the United Way of the Pennyrile more often than not directly impacts students — who sometimes need a lift through one of the 19 regional partner non-profit agencies.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/889/2022/09/22111329/092222-Walden-1.mp3

In the Professionals Division, more than $22,300 is on the way.

Courtesy of the Latham Society, more than 70 members have pledged more than $81,000 to this point.

Like all of the previous campaigns, many months remain before a final total is announced.

United Way of the Pennyrile may have most of its agencies headquartered in Christian County, but its campaign works spread past Hopkinsville and into Trigg County, Caldwell County and Todd County.

2022 Kickoff Breakfast