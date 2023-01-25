United States Artists 2023 Fellows Named – ARTnews.com

The Chicago-based arts nonprofit United States Artists (USA) named 45 recipients of this year’s fellowships, each of which comes with an unrestricted $50,000 cash award. The selected artists represent 19 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam, and a range of age groups and career stages.

Among the awardees in the visual arts category are Carolina Caycedo, Christine Sun Kim, and Guadalupe Maravilla. This is the first year that a fellow from Guam, Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco, has been represented.

The program, now in its 17th year, has become closely watched, as many previous awardees have gone on to achieve further accolades in the years after winning a USA fellowship. Notable recipients include painter Howardena Pindell, poet Claudia Rankine, writer Teju Cole, and documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras.

The cash prize can be used however the artists choose, including paying rent to finance new projects.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable class of artists who reach across disciplines to imagine new forms of artmaking reflecting commitments to care and kinship,” said Judilee Reed, president and CEO of United States Artists, in a statement.

“As we enter this new chapter of United States Artists, we will continue to expand upon our historic commitment to elevating artists and their essential work, modeling new paradigms of support that can allow artists to truly thrive,” she added.

The complete list of 2023 USA Fellows follows below:

Architecture & Design

Alexis Hope

Bryan C. Lee Jr

Krystal C. Mack

Deanna Van Buren

Craft

Ashwini Bhatt

Syd Carpenter

Hong Hong

Bukola Koiki

Winnie Owens-Hart

Luis Alvaro Sahagun Nuño

Dance

Ayodele Casel

devynn emory

Antoine Hunter

Ayako Kato

Noemí Segarra Ramírez

Film

MG Evangelista

Jason Fitzroy Jeffers

Grace Lee

Loira Limbal

Minax by Angelo Madsen

Media

Crystal

Rasheedah Phillips

Angela Washko

Music

Arooj Aftab

Eduardo Alegría

Abdu Ali

Street

Theater & Performance

Sharon Bridgforth

Isa Davis

Leslie Ishii

Rooftop Bang! (Nathalie Nia Faulk and Indee Mitchell)

Cristal Chanelle Truscott

Traditional Arts

Brenton Jordan

Marques Hanalei Marzan

Barbara Teller Ornelas

Roquin-Jon Quichocho Siongco

Visual Art

Natalie Ball

Carolina Caycedo

Christine Sun Kim

Guadalupe Maravilla

Thaddeus Mosley

Writing

Ernestine Shaankaláxt’ Hayes

Ilya Kaminsky

Alex Marzano-Lesnevich

Ofelia Zepeda