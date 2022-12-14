United Soccer Coaches 2022 Players of the Year honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 Player of the Year recipients across the senior college, junior college, high school, and youth levels.

Please note: The NCAA Division I men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, which will be the MAC Hermann Trophy recipients, will be announced on January 6, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

Out of the 14 Collegiate student-athletes on the list, nine helped propel their team to a National or NCCAA Championship.

At the high school level, Bearden High School senior forward Brinley Murphy earned 2022 Player of the Year honors while leading her team to a state championship this year.

Following are the list of the 18 players designated as 2022 Player of the Year recipients.