United Soccer Coaches 2022 Players of the Year honored
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 Player of the Year recipients across the senior college, junior college, high school, and youth levels.
Please note: The NCAA Division I men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, which will be the MAC Hermann Trophy recipients, will be announced on January 6, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.
Out of the 14 Collegiate student-athletes on the list, nine helped propel their team to a National or NCCAA Championship.
At the high school level, Bearden High School senior forward Brinley Murphy earned 2022 Player of the Year honors while leading her team to a state championship this year.
Following are the list of the 18 players designated as 2022 Player of the Year recipients.
|AFFILIATION
|NAME
|SCHOOL / CLUB
|Youth Boys
|Marcos Moore
|Rise SC, Sugarland, Texas
|Youth Girls
|Mia Bhuta
|Internationals SC, Mt. Lebanon, PA
|High School Boys
|Lucas Almeida
|William H. Hall High School (Conn.)
|High School Girls
|Brinley Murphy
|Bearden High School (Tenn.)
|Junior College Division I Men
|Diego Batista
|Monroe College-New Rochelle
|Junior College Division II Men
|Toga Katsuma
|CC of Baltimore County-Essex
|Junior College Division III Men
|Odin Rosten
|Oxnard College
|Junior College Division I Women
|Marta Llopis
|Iowa Western Community College
|Junior College Division II Women
|Lina Lopez
|Heartland Community College
|Junior College Division III Women
|Kylie Beu
|Saddleback Community College
|NCCAA Go
|Martim Sequeria
|Grace College (Ind.)
|NCCAA Women
|Brooke Ackley
|Cedarville University
|Tim Noeding
|Bethel University (Ind.)
|NAIA Women
|MacKenzie Survival
|Spring Arbor University
|NCAA Division II Men
|Braudilo Rodriguez
|Franklin Pierce University
|NCAA Division III Men
|Matt McDonald
|Messiah University
|NCAA Division II Women
|Tera Ziemer
|Western Washington University
|NCAA Division III Women
|Emma Sweitzer
|Misericordia University