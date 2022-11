The United Independent School District raised over $60,000 for student Scholarships through its 8th Annual UISD Golf Tournament “Fore” Students.

The tournament was held Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Max A. Mandel Municipal Golf Course and Featured almost 140 Golfers spread across 40 teams. The overall winners for the tournament were the team of Fred Moreno, Rick Ramos and Jerry Rangel.

Powel Watson Auto Group served as the title sponsor and accounted for a quarter of the funds raised with a $15,000 donation. Funds were also raised through sponsors like Cougar Bus Lines and Patria International Office Supply as well as registration fees for the participating teams.

The $60,000 raised will help support 60 college-bound Seniors from United ISD high schools who are financially challenged. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“Another golf tournament for Scholarships is in the books. Thank you to our sponsors for their support and generosity every year,” UISD Athletic Director Bobby Cruz said. “Thank you to my team for their help and support. Running this event is a total team effort, and we couldn’t do it without them. Thank you to our athletics team, superintendent’s office, communications department, photographers, technology, support services, grounds, custodians, the staff at the Max golf course and everyone else who came out to help us.”

UISD has several fundraisers for continued education through its “Partners for Scholars” program, and the golf tournament is the largest one. It began eight years ago as Cruz and his staff at the UISD Athletic department wanted to find a way to give back to the students.

“For the past eight years, we’ve been running this tournament and we’ve raised over $500,000 for Scholarships to our Partners for Scholars program,” Cruz said. “Mil gracias! I’m truly surrounded by dedicated, hard-working, great people.”

