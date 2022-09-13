United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB golf’s Lauryn Keller

DES LACS, ND (KMOT) – Lauryn Keller can’t stay away from the golf course.

“I’m always around golf,” said Lauryn.

In addition to her six seasons on the Des Lacs-Burlington golf team, Lauryn also works at the Vardon Golf Club.

“I love my job, I don’t think I’d want to work anywhere else,” said Lauryn.

When Lauryn made the varsity team in seventh grade, she said she stuck to herself.

“Since I started working out at the course I learned that people are super fun to talk to and you can learn so much. Getting to know new people is really fun for me,” said Lauryn.

Which is a far cry from the Lakers senior who everyone knows now.

“She just smiles and talks to you, she talks to everyone, she’s so nice,” said Ella Pearson, a freshman at DLB and family friend.

“When I was in seventh grade I was quiet, I was super shy, and I would get super stressed. It definitely became more fun and enjoyable when I learned that it can be fun and you can meet so many people through it,” said Lauryn.

Last year, Lauryn tied for third at the state tournament, more than 50 places ahead of the next golfer from DLB.

Teammates agree that having a player like that on their team would be intimidating — if she wasn’t Lauryn.

“She’ll never make you feel bad about that, she always is welcoming and happy that you’re here even,” said Ella.

With two weeks until the state tournament, Lauryn reflected on her time playing golf.

“Just enjoy it more. Don’t worry so much. Just play golf and have fun and meet new people… Just take it slow. Do whatever you want,” said Lauryn.

Whatever you want, as long as it includes a smile.

Lauryn said she would like to play golf in college, and study finance or business management.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.