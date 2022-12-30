United Arts Awards $500K to cultural groups across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – United Arts of Central Florida is working to keep culture alive in the City Beautiful.

The program provided $500,000 in grant money to 33 arts and culture organizations around Orange County earlier this month.

“This program provides the community with even more intriguing and inclusive programming from Central Florida arts and cultural organizations,” Jennifer Evins, president and CEO of United Arts, said in a news release. “We are continually grateful to Orange County for partnering with United Arts and providing this funding to create more opportunities for the arts in Central Florida.”

Of the recipients, which include programs like the Central Florida Ballet, Creative City Project and FusionFest, 14 were diverse organizations and four received funding from United Arts for the first time.

The grants, which range anywhere from $297 to $50,000 for each group, will help support more than 50 exhibitions and productions in 27 different Orange County venues.

“The support of the Venue Subsidy grant is mission critical to provide Central Florida the opportunity to enjoy the highest quality performances by some of today’s most celebrated artists,” Orlando Flamenco director Tammy Weber de Millar said in a statement.

For a full list of the arts and culture organizations that received Grants and the amount they received, click here.

