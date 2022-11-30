United Arts Appeal Groups To Present Holiday Events | News, Sports, Jobs

Several United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County member organizations are offering an exciting selection of performances.

Events include:

¯ On Thursday and Friday, the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center will host Tinsel & Tidings, Danza! Performing Arts Academy’s Annual Holiday Dance Recital.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Opera House’s box office. from noon to 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday.

¯ At 7 pm Thursday, Infinity Performing Arts presents its Holiday Student Recital at the Infinity Arts Cafe in Jamestown. Open to the public, admission is free of charge.

¯ Based on the holiday film, Elf: The Musical will be performed at the Lucille Ball Little Theater of Jamestown on Friday and Saturday, and again Dec. 9-10, at 7:30 pm and on Sunday and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m

The musical Comedy follows Buddy the Elf as he embarks on a journey to New York City to discover his true identity. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to www.lucilleballlittletheatre.org.

¯ On Saturday at 4 pm, the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center is showing the holiday movie, The Grinch.

The 2018 animated feature film stars Benedict Cumberbatch providing the voice of the Grinch. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This movie is part of Festivals Fredonia’s Miracle on Main Street and is Sponsored by the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union. The free screening is immediately followed by Fredonia’s holiday parade, tree lighting and the arrival of Santa Claus.

To learn more about the screening, visit www.fredopera.org. Full details for Miracle on Main Street are at www.FestivalsFredonia.org.

¯ The Community Music Project presents the Chautauqua Chamber Singers, under the direction of Rebecca Ryan. The concert will also feature David Horne, Charles Johnson and the Hiller String Quartet. The holiday concert will be performed twice, once on Saturday at 3 pm at the First Lutheran Church in Warren and on Sunday at 4 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jamestown. Both concerts are free to the public, with a free-will offering being taken.

¯ On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Dec 11, at 3 pm, the Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet, will present its annual production of The Nutcracker ballet, under Artistic Director Monika Alch. The ballet will feature guest artists Kirsten Evans and Alex Lantz, of Festival Ballet Providence. Tickets may be purchased online at www.reglenna.com or by phone 716-484-7070.

¯ On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, at 7 pm, the Collage Performing Arts Center will present Christmas in Our Hometown, its annual Holiday Dance Recital, at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Opera House’s Box Office.

¯ On Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 pm, Infinity Performing Arts presents its Holiday Student Kaleidoscope performance at the Infinity Arts Cafe. Open to the public, admission is free of charge.

In addition to providing operating support for these organizations, the United Arts Appeal also awards grants for arts projects to individual artists and other organizations through its Projects Pool Grants Program.

Announcement for the 2023 Grants process will be made early next year.

To learn more about the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County, and to find links to each member organization’s website, visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org.