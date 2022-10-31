Unique Angle – Kyogo, goal-a-game Greg and Jota’s Joy

Monday morning pick-me-up time from Celtic TV with the Unique Angle from yesterday’s emphatic Celtic win at Livingston with three lovely goals from Kyogo, goal-a-game Greg Taylor (can he make it three in a row in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday night or will Real Madrid put try to man -mark him?) and Jota who certainly made those two ladies day when he celebrated his goal with them.

Livingston hasn’t always been an easy place to visit for Celtic but after failing at the first attempt Ange Postecoglou has got the measure of the place and that’s twice we’ve been there in 2022 and we’ve won easily on each occasion.

After their team’s 4-1 win over Aberdeen on Saturday theRangers fans must have been hoping that David Martindale, who left Ibrox last weekend with a point, could cause Celtic some trouble and in doing so help them narrow the gap at the top of the league.

Kyogo sorted that out in the opening stages and Livingston never managed to force Joe Hart into a noteworthy save all afternoon. So Celtic remain four points clear at the top of the league looking down on theRangers.

Now it’s onto Madrid and what we’d give for a Unique Angle production from Celtic TV on Thursday morning. If the European Champions can’t stop Greg Taylor, you never know!