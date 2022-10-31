Unioto volleyball falls to New Lexington in district Finals

VOLLEYBALL

New Lexington 3, Unioto 0: The Shermans’ playoff run stopped shortly after they fell to the Panthers in the Division II district Finals at Southeastern High School on Saturday. Despite falling in just three sets, the Shermans fought the Panthers tooth and nail. All three sets were decided by seven points or less.

Abbie Marshall anchored Unioto’s performance on Saturday. The junior picked up five kills, seven assists, seven digs and five aces during the match. Marshall also set a career milestone early in the third set, after she logged her 1,000th career assist.

Ella Cutright led the team with nine kills, while Sophie Coleman posted a team-high 15 digs. Jade Stewart tied Marshall with five aces during the match, while also tacking on two kills.

