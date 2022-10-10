Unioto and Adena volleyball Sweep nonconference opponents

VOLLEYBALL

Unioto 3, Washington 0: The Shermans picked up their third-straight win on Saturday after sweeping the Blue Lions on the road. They dominated throughout the entire match, and the Blue Lions never scored more than 12 points in a set.

Jade Stewart led Unioto with nine kills, five aces and a block on Saturday. She was followed by Alli Park, who notched eight kills and recorded a team-high three blocks. Abbie Marshall ended the match with her own impressive performance after recording six kills, eight assists, five digs, an ace and a block in the sweep.

Adena 3, Bishop Ready 0: The Warriors got a sweep of their own Saturday after taking down the Silver Knights in short order. They won all three sets by eight points or more, and they defeated their final non-conference opponent with little trouble. Saturday also garnered the Warriors their second-straight win over a nonconference opponent since suffering their only nonconference loss to Dublin Jerome in mid-September.

