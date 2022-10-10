Unioto and Adena volleyball Sweep nonconference opponents

VOLLEYBALL

Unioto 3, Washington 0: The Shermans picked up their third-straight win on Saturday after sweeping the Blue Lions on the road. They dominated throughout the entire match, and the Blue Lions never scored more than 12 points in a set.

Jade Stewart led Unioto with nine kills, five aces and a block on Saturday. She was followed by Alli Park, who notched eight kills and recorded a team-high three blocks. Abbie Marshall ended the match with her own impressive performance after recording six kills, eight assists, five digs, an ace and a block in the sweep.

Adena 3, Bishop Ready 0: The Warriors got a sweep of their own Saturday after taking down the Silver Knights in short order. They won all three sets by eight points or more, and they defeated their final non-conference opponent with little trouble. Saturday also garnered the Warriors their second-straight win over a nonconference opponent since suffering their only nonconference loss to Dublin Jerome in mid-September.

Sydney Foglesong led the team with 11 kills, and she tied Katie Burns in total blocks with one apiece. Brooke Bossert led Adena in digs with eight, while Grace Townsend picked up an impressive 36 assists throughout the match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chillicothe: The Cavaliers traveled to Pickerington Central High School to compete in sectionals on Saturday. While most of the Cavaliers were defeated in their first-round matches, sophomore Bella Flores was able to carve her way through the tournament.

Flores defeated her first three opponents with ease. She won all three matches in two sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round. The sophomore reached the semifinals, where she fell in three sets to Kylie Wilson from Olentangy Liberty. Flores took the first set 6-4, but she was knocked down 6-2 in each of the next two sets. Flores claimed fourth place in the singles tournament after losing a run-off match to Airi Clements of Pickerington North.

Although Flores was knocked out in the semifinals, her season isn’t finished. Her fourth-place finish was good enough to qualify for the district tournament.