Unionville volleyball squad wins state tourney opener – PA Prep Live

The Unionville High School girls volleyball squad defeated District 3 third-place finisher Ephrata, 3-1, Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA 4A state tournament. The Longhorns (22-1), the District 1 4A second-place finishers, posted scores of 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18. Unionville will face District 7 Champion Pine-Richland in the second round of the PIAA 4A tournament Saturday.

Hempfield 3, Downingtown West 2 >> The Whippets (18-8) gave District 3 Champs Hempfield all they could handle, but lost in the first round of the PIAA 4A state tournament, posting scores of 25-15, 25-23, 12 -25, 20-25 and 8-15. West was led by Camryn Tuffner (22 kills, 9 digs), Melanie Bowman (30 assists, 16 digs), Darby Weller (5 Kills , 16 digs, 2 aces), Emma Helveston (5 kills, 2 blocks), Bella Terra ( 28 digs), Maggie McLaughlin (5 aces, 8 digs) and

Fallon Mitchell (3 kills, 2 blocks).

Field hockey

Downingtown West 1, Souderton 0 >> The Whippets (20-3), the District 1 3A champions, defeated District 1 3A seventh-place finisher Souderton in the first round of the PIAA 3A state tournament. Downingtown West will face District 3 runner-up Wilson in the second round of the PIAA 3A state tournament Saturday.

Great Valley 2, Easton 1 >> The Patriots, the third-place finisher in District 1 3A, defeated District 11 runnerup Easton in the opening round of the PIAA 3A state tournament Tuesday, and will face District 3 Champion Lower Dauphin Saturday in the second round.