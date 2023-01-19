Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football Coach – PA Prep Live

EAST MARLBOROUGH- The Lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head Coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.

“We definitely got the right man to lead Unionville football,” Clark said. “Tim is a great teacher and a great football coach. he has been my right hand man for the last decade and I am thrilled he will be in charge of the program. Tim lives and breathes football and he is the right man to lead Unionville football going forward.”

Murphy has been a long time Unionville Assistant Coach and played his high school football at Unionville so he is very familiar with the Longhorns program, one which has routinely been at or near the top of the District 1 5A landscape under Clark.

“My thoughts on the program are to continue to build on the success Pat created,” Murphy said. “We want to be one of the top teams in the Ches-Mont and compete for a league championship. We want to be one of the top teams in District 1 and compete for the district championship. I want our players to be leaders on and off the field and compete at a high level.”

Unionville Athletic director Joe Vogler also stressed the importance of Murphy being in the Unionville football program and he talked about what Murphy will bring to the Longhorns program.

“Time been a long time Assistant Coach in our program and most recently was our Offensive coordinator,” Vogler said. “He is also a social studies teacher at the high school and he has been an integral part of building the culture of Unionville football in his role as an Assistant Coach and previously as a player at Unionville High School.”

The Longhorns finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 record.