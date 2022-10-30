Unionville girls volleyball team Advances to District 1 4A semifinals – PA Prep Live

The Unionville High School girls volleyball team remains undefeated after defeating Upper Merion, 3-1, in the PIAA District 1 4A tournament quarterfinals Saturday, posting scores of 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 ​​and 25-20. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper (45 assists), Maddy Lowe (15 kills), Jillian Murphy (11 kills, 5 blocks) and Ava Brenner (11 kills). Unionville Advances to the district semifinals, where it will play No. 5 seed Lower Merion Nov. 1. By advancing to the district semifinal, Unionville has clinched a berth in the PIAA 4A girls volleyball tournament (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify).

Garnet Valley 3, West Chester East 0 >> The Vikings lost to No. 3 seed Garnet Valley in the PIAA District 1 4A quarterfinals, posting scores of 9-25, 13-25 and 20-25. West Chester East leaders included Alexa Mork (8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Lauren Cuskey (5 kills, 1 block), Izzy Byrne (10 digs), Elliet Manning (17 assists, 6 digs, 1 block) and Annie Kerns (3 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist). The No. 9 seed Vikings move to the playback bracket, where they will host No. 10 seed Downingtown West Nov. 1. The Winner will advance to the fifth-place game Nov. 3 (the top five teams from District 1 4A qualify for States).