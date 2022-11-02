Unionville Advances to district volleyball final – PA Prep Live

The Unionville Girls Volleyball team swept its District 1 4A Semifinal Clash against Lower Merion Tuesday 25-11, 25-14, and 25-14. The Longhorns were led by Olivia Harper with 44 assists, Maddy Lowe with 12 kills, Brianna Miller with 15 kills, and Sarah Lawrence with six kills. Unionville will face Garnet Valley in the district Finals on Thursday at 7pm.

Downingtown West 3, West Chester East 2 >> In the playback round of District 1 4A Volleyball Tournament, 10th-seeded Downingtown West edged No.6 West Chester East 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 28-26, 15-10.

The Whippets advance to the fifth-place game Thursday to face the (9) Upper Merion-(13) Strath Haven winner. Camryn Tuffner registered a career-high 32 kills, and added 17 digs and five blocks to lead the way for West. Darby Weller (11 kills, 40 digs) and Melanie Bowman (35 assists, 24 digs, three aces) also contributed.

Kaitlyn Kernicky (16 digs, two aces) and Lauren Cusky (11 kills, two blocks) led the way for the Vikings. Annie Kerns added 13 kills, two aces and two digs, and Alexa Mork chipped in 23 kills and 25 digs for East.

Field Hockey

Upper Perkiomen 2, Bishop Shanahan 1 (OT) >> In playback action in District 1 2A Playoffs, the eighth-seeded Eagles controlled much of the play but were still beaten in overtime to end their season. Fifth Seeded Upper Perk will play on Friday with a chance to play for fifth place in the district.

Water Polo

Penn Charter 20, Malvern Prep 12 >> The Friars fell to 1-7 in Inter-Ac league action and to 7-14 overall to wrap up its regular season games. Goalie Carter Marks faced 35 shots, registered 15 saves and also had three assists. Max McGovern and Patrick Buysee each tallied three goals for the Friars, while Ethan McNally had two goals, four assists and three steals.

College

Women’s Soccer

Guthier honored >> The Atlantic East Conference announces that Immaculata freshman goalkeeper Emily Guthier has been named conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. This is the second time this season that Guthier has won the award.