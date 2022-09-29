Union’s home finale game moved to Sunday – Monterey Herald

SEASIDE — Hurricane Ian has forced Monterey Bay FC to move its final regular season home game to Sunday as Tampa Bay can’t get out of the Florida region.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the game will be played on Sunday at 7 pm at Cardinale Stadium as the Union continues their quest for the seventh and final playoff spot out of the United Soccer League’s Western Division.

Seeing its five-game unbeaten streak snapped on Tuesday in Las Vegas has dropped Monterey Bay FC two points out of the final berth and three points out of the sixth spot — locked in a tie for eighth with the Oakland Oaks and Las Vegas.

Rio Grande Valley holds the seventh spot. The Union closes the season with road games at Tulsa on Oct. 5 and Rio Grande Valley on Oct. 15.

The Mutiny, who have already clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference as the third seed, are 16-7-7 on the season — 2-2-1 in their last five matches.

Prior to its 4-0 setback to Las Vegas — its fourth game in 10 days — Monterey Bay FC had gone 3-0-2 in its last five games to climb back into postseason contention.

Playing in front of some of the biggest crowds in the USL, the Union are 8-5-3 at home. Since a 1-6 start on the road, they are 3-4-1 away from Cardinale Stadium.

Chase Boone leads the Union with eight goals on the season, with Sam Gleadle and Christian Volesky each having scored seven. Gleadle had a stretch where he produced four goals in three games.

Watsonville native and former CSUMB standout Adrian Rebollar has contributed four goals, while James Murphy has a team high five assists. Goalie Antony Siaha has 42 saves and eight shutouts between the pipes.