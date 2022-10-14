Union Silos Public Art project launches in Downtown Minot | News, Sports, Jobs

Australian-born visual artist and photographer Guido van Helten is the desired artist that a group of local Minot Residents are raising money to commission for feature work in Minot.

The artist will repurpose the exterior of the elevator at 318 1st Street Northeast, currently privately owned and used for various projects and retail space including lighting contractors Pretty Lights.

“A project of this scope and scale has an incredible impact on the Minot community,” said Chelsea Gleich, project coordinator. “This will serve as a tourist attraction and help create a sense of place for the community. Plus, it will be a beautiful backdrop to Everyday life in our city that reflects and celebrates the people who live here.”

Helten’s current Monuments series specializes in large format mural painting. He has murals all over the world and currently in American cities including Fort Smith, Arkansas; Mankato, Minnesota; and Salina, Kansas.

The proposed Minot project is to cost $350,000 and the Minot Area Council of the Arts is serving as the fiscal agent for the project.

Tim Baumann, one of the other local organizers, said, “The fundraising starts now and the artist’s community engagement will begin in November 2022, and mural painting will begin in the summer of 2023.”

Baumann said most of the inspiration for this project came from the city of Mankato, Minnesota, where Baumann’s inlaws are located. “This is amazing. We have a bunch of silos in downtown Minot. Wouldn’t that be a cool thing to have in our community? It has been in talks for a year and we are ready to press ‘go’ on it. We know we have enough community interest and a building,” said Baumann.

Helten will create the design for the former Farmers Union Elevator Co., after community meet and greets, art workshops with local students, photography workshops, oral history collections and lectures/talks at Minot State University.

For examples and more information of the artist’s work, visit guidovanhelten.com. The project has been given the working title, Union Silos, and all donations can be made to the Minot Area Council of the Arts. For checks, include “silo arts” in the note. Donations are tax deductible and for online donations, visit www.ndunionsilos.com.