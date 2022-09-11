Union Remain Unbeaten at Home; Gazdag Scores 19th Goal of the Season

September 10, 2022 – Major League Soccer (MLS) – Philadelphia Union News Release

CHESTER, Pa. – Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City SC 5-1 on Saturday night at Subaru Park. With the win, the Union remains in first place in the Eastern Conference with 63 points. Late in the first half, Union took the lead off a João Moutinho own goal in the 39th minute. Moments later, forward Mikael Uhre collected a through ball in the left side of the box from Daniel Gazdag on a counterattack, sending away a powerful shot to the near post in the 43rd minute. In the second half, midfielder Daniel Gazdag claimed a goal of his own, stepping up to the penalty spot and striking it up the middle of the net in the 55th minute. In the 63rd minute, midfielder Leon Flach whipped in a cross from the left side of the field, finding a diving Captain Alejandro Bedoya in the middle of the box who headed in the ball to make it 4-0. With 22 career goals, Bedoya is now tied for fifth in all-time goals scored in club history. In the 75th minute, Orlando midfielder Andres Perea took a right-footed Strike from outside the box, sending it into the far left of the goal. The Union would cap off the scoring in the 87th minute as defender Jack Elliott would find himself on the receiving end of a pinpoint cross sent in off a corner by Kai Wagner, sending in a header to the bottom left of the goal.





The Union are back on the road to face Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 17th (3:30 pm ET / UniMas/TUDN).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board…

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.