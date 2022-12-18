Union Omaha head coach resigns

Union Omaha is looking for a new head coach.

Jay Mims announced his resignation Friday after taking the Owls to three straight playoff appearances and back-to-back League One Finals in his first two seasons, according to a news release from the team.

“I was hired here with no brand, no crest, no name and no team,” Mims said in a release. “I am proud to say I have helped build something special here from the ground up with Union Omaha.”

A prominent figure in the local Omaha soccer community for more than 20 years, Mims was announced as the first head Coach in Union Omaha history in 2019. Mims amassed a 38-17-27 record across all competitions, including a 62% win percentage in league play.

Mims earned USL League One Coach of the Year honors in 2021 after a dominant season in which Omaha claimed its first regular season title and League One Championship.

Mims brought the Owls further into the national spotlight with a historic US Open Cup run in 2022, which saw Union Omaha become the first USL League One team to beat two MLS sides and the first third-division team since 2013 to make the quarterfinals.

“It has been a privilege to work with Jay for these past two years,” Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette said in a release. “He’s a phenomenal Ambassador for Omaha and a great soccer coach. I wish him the best of luck and look forward to seeing where his career takes him.”

An exhaustive search for the next head coach is underway