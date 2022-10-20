Union Local has no trouble in D-II volleyball tourney opener | News, Sports, Jobs

MORRISTOWN — Coming off one of the more thrilling victories in arguably school history to win the OVAC Championship last weekend, the Jets cleared the first hurdle of what they hope will be an extended tournament run Wednesday evening inside ‘The Hangar.’

Union Local (22-1) needed less than 30 minutes to dispatch Zanesville by scores of 25-4, 25-5 and 25-1 to earn a berth in next week’s Division II district tournament against Indian Valley, which took care of Cambridge in the opening match of the twin bill.

“We took care of our business and now we have to get ready for next Tuesday because the matches only get tougher from here,” Union Local head Coach Kaye Sechrest said. “When we come to practice (Thursday), we have to start over with a new opponent.”

Sechrest had no doubts in her mind that her team would show up ready to play despite coming off such an emotionally draining performance in the win over Shenandoah to capture the 3A conference title.

“These girls only know one to play and that’s to win,” Sechrest said. “They don’t get rattled and I thought they kept a good (focus) and did what they had to do.”

Indeed.

The Blue Devils, who finished the season winless, were never given any glimmer of hope to even be able to compete with the top-seeded Jets. Union Local opened the match with a 15-0 run. Opened the second set with an 11-0 spurt and then flirted with serving out the match in the third set when it built a 22-0 lead before hitting a serve out of bounds.

“We got a lot of girls involved with the game, which was good,” Sechrest said. “We were able to set a good tone in each set. I was very happy with our effort.”

The Jets were led on the stat sheet by senior Torre Kildow, who played sparingly. She had eight kills and three assists to go along with five aces. Alex Koscoe added seven kills and two digs.

Julie Broussard had six digs, while Kelly Gress had eight assists and a similar number of aces. Lydia Lash contributed 11 assists. Ella Pietranto had four kills.