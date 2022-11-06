Union Local Advances to state tournament with regional volleyball title | News, Sports, Jobs

HEATH — Union Local is going where no Belmont County volleyball team has ever gone before.

Literally.

For the second time this calendar year, the Union Local Jets hoisted a regional Championship Trophy to secure their spot in an OHSAA State Tournament.

Just eight months removed from the girls basketball team turning the trick, the volleyball team — with a few of the same cast members involved — etched its name into Union Local and Belmont County sports history Saturday afternoon inside the Heath High School Gymnasium when it defeated New Lexington to Capture regional volleyball title by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 15-25 and 25-22.

“This is a special group (of kids) that’s accomplished a lot of special things,” UL head Coach Kaye Sechrest said amid a wild celebration shortly after the Trophy presentation. “I don’t have the words to describe this other than joy, elation and relief. These girls have worked out their hearts out for this.”

Sechrest — a Veteran of the volleyball coaching ranks — couldn’t even wrap her head around being the first Belmont County school to ever win a volleyball regional. Taking the historical side a step further, no OVAC-member school has reached the OHSAA’s ‘Final Four’ of volleyball since 1998 when Indian Creek was the Division II runnerup.

“It’s an honor to be the first and hopefully, we’ll represent Belmont County, the Ohio Valley and the OVAC as best as we can,” Sechrest said.

Union Local has been one of the area’s premier volleyball teams the last several seasons, but fell short multiple times in the OVAC Championship game and in the tournament.

Since outlasting Shenandoah three weeks ago for the conference title, the Jets have reeled off five straight tournament victories, including three straight against Muskingum Valley League opponents (River View, Sheridan and New Lexington) to get to Friday’s Division II state semifinal.

“Our goal was to win the OVAC and since then it’s just been one step at a time,” Sechrest said. “I thought we could go far (in the tournament), but I don’t know if anyone truly thinks they can go to the state. Since it’s never been done by anyone in our area, really, it’s tough to gauge it.”

Next up for the Jets is a date with Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin, which dispatched Bay Village Bay Saturday night in a regional match at Stow High School. NDCL is making its fourth trip to the state tournament and has never lost in the semi-final round.

While the scores and the fact that it only took four sets indicates Union Local was in control, the Panthers, who are led by Cleveland State-bound Jerilynn Koehler, gave the Jets all they wanted. But, Sechrest expected that.

“We honestly thought any of the four teams (in this regional) could have won it,” Sechrest said. “New Lex is a really good team and this was a battle. We knew it would be.”

While Koehler was a force at the net — both as a Blocker and hitter — Union Local’s senior leader Torre Kildow, who will sign this week to attend Ohio University, delivered as she has all season with 25 kills. Her play in the back row was just as important with digs and passing.

Kildow, who was a first-team All-Ohioan and a leader on the girls hoops team, was struck with emotion as she and her classmates — Emmy Kellaway and Kelly Gress — accepted the Championship trophy.

“It’s just an amazing feeling and accomplishment,” Kildow said. “It’s really crazy to think we’ve won two regional (championships) in the same (calendar) year. We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and to be the first from Belmont County really means a lot.”

As has been the case all season, Kildow was impressive, but she wasn’t alone. Kellaway and Gress were key cogs along with Talented freshman Laken Vinskovich, Olivia Wortman was impressive as a hitter; sophomore Ella Pietranton had a solid game at the net. Julie Broussard was productive. Alli Briggs and Emma Yager also posted strong outings.

“They’re all tough kids who pick each other up when they need to,” Sechrest said.