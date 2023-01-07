Union grabs much-needed 4A GSHL boys basketball win over Skyview

A win like Friday’s is one the Union boys basketball team hopes can get them back on track.

After dropping 4A Greater St. Helens League games to Battle Ground and Camas, the Titans bounced back with a 61-41 win over the Storm that sets them up for the back half of the league race.

With just six games on the schedule among each of the four teams in the 4A GSHL, the margin for error is miniscule. There was a sense of urgency for Union (8-6, 1-2 4A GSHL), the defending league champion, to avoid an 0-3 start and being put into a position climbing up from the bottom of the standings.

“When you only have six league games, every game is huge. And this year, I think we’ve seen and we know anybody can beat anybody,” Union Coach Blake Conley said.

“I don’t think it changed the way we played, but hopefully the focus and urgency is getting to us. Going 0-3 with the level of teams and parity this year, it wouldn’t have been a good place to be.”