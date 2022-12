Union football head Coach Jeff Behrman, who rebuilt the program into a Winner during his seven seasons, is leaving the school for a job he couldn’t pass up.

Behrman was hired as head coach at fellow Division III program John Carroll, his alma mater and only about a 40-minute drive from his hometown of Stow, Ohio.

Behrman notified his Dutchmen players in a Zoom call at 2:30 pm Monday. He was still in his Schenectady office, returning calls from well-wishers. He’ll start Jan. 3 at John Carroll.

“It’s bittersweet for me, to be honest,” Behrman said by phone. “You spend seven years here at Union College and you develop so many strong relationships and bonds and it really becomes hard to say goodbye. It isn’t Goodbye forever, but it’s a transition for a lot of people involved. But the opportunity, I ‘ve been coaching ball for 27 years and I really have never been any closer than 2 1/2 hours from where I grew up. The opportunity to go back home and be close to family, my son will end up going to college out in the Midwest next fall. We’ll be closer to him as well. In a lot of regards, I’m excited to be at John Carroll. The family opportunity was a great opportunity here.”

Behrman, a 1995 John Carroll Graduate who played quarterback there, said he was on his alma mater’s campus last week. The Blue Streaks went 8-2 last season under an interim head coach.

Behrman, formerly a Stony Brook assistant, inherited a Union program that went 0-10 in 2013, the year before his arrival. They went 42-20 in Schenectady, including a 10-0 regular season in 2019. The Dutchmen reached the second round of the Division III NCAA Playoffs that year.





His final game with Union was a 23-13 loss to Rival RPI in the Dutchmen Shoes game on Nov. 12 in Troy.

Union said a national search for its next head coach will begin immediately.

“We are grateful for the positive impact that Jeff has had on our College, our football program, and the many student-athletes who have been a part of the team since 2016,” Union Athletic director Jim McLaughlin said in a news release. “Thanks to Jeff’s leadership, the football program has made great strides on the field in recent seasons and is once again a perennial contender in the Liberty League and the region. Just as importantly, he also developed high-character student-athletes who succeeded in the Classroom and in the community as well.”