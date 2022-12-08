Union falls short to Steelton-Highspire in PIAA Class A football final

By:



Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 3:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steelton Highspire’s Bamm Appleby intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Union’s Dayne Johnke during the PIAA Class A state Championship game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union quarterback Braylon Thomas eludes Steelton Highspire’s Daquan McCraw during the PIAA Class A state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Kaden Fisher sacks Steelton Highspire quarterback Alex Erby during the PIAA Class A state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

MECHANICSBURG — Union could see the end zone all afternoon, but the Scotties rarely got there.

The Scotties offense created four red-zone chances Thursday but scored only once in a 22-8 loss to Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA Class A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.

Crossing the goal line wasn’t a problem for Steelton-Highspire running back Ronald Burnette. The junior rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns as the District 3 Champions pulled away in the second half.

Union was in the state Finals for the first time, and got here under first-year Coach Kim Niedbala.

The title was Steelton-Highspire’s second in three years.

Union trailed 7-0 at Halftime after coming up empty on first-half possessions that ended at the 15-, 19- and 9-yard lines. The first two ended with failed fourth-down conversions and the third resulted in an interception.

Scotties quarterback Braylon Thomas scored Union’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, capping a 13-play, 63-yard drive.

Thomas rushed for 80 yards on 29 carries, but that total was hurt by 56 yards lost on negative plays.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

