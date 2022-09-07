Union County Students Can Join 4-H Clubs to Explore Arts, Technology, Sports, Civics and More – County of Union

The Union County 4-H program encourages students in grades 1-12 to explore their interests and share their knowledge.

Union County 4-H Clubs are gearing up for a new season, and students in grades 1-12 are invited to join the fun. Students and their families are welcome to attend the 4-H Club Open House on Friday, September 23 to meet this year’s 4-H club leaders and learn more about the topics for the 2022-2023 school year. The event includes food, activities and more.

“The 4-H program encourages students to become experts in their favorite subjects, and share their knowledge with the community. It’s a unique hands-on learning and leadership opportunity,” said County Commissioner Chair Rebecca L. Williams. “The Board of Commissioners is very proud to support the 4-H program in Union County.”

Students and parents who are interested in attending the 4-H Open House should pre-register by contacting Union County 4-H Agent James Nichnadowicz by email at [email protected]

The Open House will be held at Union County’s Trailside Nature and Science Center, located at 452 New Providence Road in Mountainside, from 6:39 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday evening, September 23.

Students can sign up for a maximum of 2 clubs per year. There is a fee for joining each class which varies by activity.

The list of Clubs this year includes, archery, cooking, , engineering, gardening, LEGO robotics, crafts, outdoor exploration, Civic service, and sewing. Students can also join Clubs that encourage exploration in multiple areas. Club members meet with an adult leader each month during the school year to plan activities and programs.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the full list of Clubs and their age ranges are as follows:

• Archery Club, grades 4 and up

• Cooking Club, grades 4 and up

• Engineering Club, grades 4 – 5

• Gardening Club, grades 4 and up

• LEGO Robotics Club with LEGO Robotics MindStorms kits, grades 5 and 6

• Craft Club, grades 4 and up

• Outdoors Club, grades 5 – 9

• 4-H Service Club, grades 8 – 12

• Sewing Club, grades 6 and up

• 4-H Club for Exploring different skills and hobbies, grades 1-3

Union County 4-H is part of the US Department of Agriculture 4-H program. The largest youth development program in the country, 4-H began as a way to encourage young people in rural communities to learn about innovative new farming practices. The focus on innovation and leadership continues to the present day, through age-appropriate topics and activities.

In Union County, 4-H is run by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County as part of the Rutgers New Jersey Agriculture Experiment Station. It is supported in part by the Union County Board of County Commissioners, with offices at the Union County Complex at 300 North Avenue East in Westfield.

For more information about all Union County Extension programs, including 4-H, Master Tree Stewards, and Master Gardeners, visit ucnj.org/rce.

More information about 4-H in New Jersey is available at nj4h.rutgers.edu.

For information and updates on all Union County services during the COVID-19 outbreak, including free vaccination, free testing, emergency food distribution and other support services, visit ucnj.org/covid19. General information about COVID-19 is available through the New Jersey Department of Health at nj.gov/health.

For all Union County programs and services visit ucnj.org, call the Public Info Line, 877-424-1234, email [email protected] or use the online Contact Form.

