Union College football head Coach Behrman steps down

SCHENECTADY – Jeff Behrman has resigned as head coach of the Union College football team and will take over as head coach of John Carroll University, it was announced Monday.

Behrman is a Graduate of John Carroll.

“The opportunity to be back ‘home’ in Northeast Ohio and be near my family is important to me,” Behrman said in a press release. “My wife Karen, son Brock and I cannot thank the Union community enough for welcoming us into your family back in 2016. Your unconditional support has been much appreciated over the years. The future of Union College football is bright because of the character and integrity of the men that take the field on Saturdays, and I look forward to its continued success.”

Behrman was the Dutchmen’s head coach for seven seasons. He guided the team to a 42-20 record in six years. The team didn’t play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last seven years at Union College have been a positive and transformative experience for me and my family,” Behrman said. “It has been a blessing to create and celebrate so many memories, and I am Grateful for the countless relationships that have been built during my time in Schenectady that I hope to continue into the future.”

Union Athletic director Jim McLaughlin said a national search will begin immediately.

“We are grateful for the positive impact that Jeff has had on our College, our football program, and the many student-athletes who have been a part of the team since 2016,” McLaughlin said in the press release. “Thanks to Jeff’s leadership, the football program has made great strides on the field in recent seasons and is once again a perennial contender in the Liberty League and the region. Just as importantly, he also developed high-character student-athletes who succeeded in the classroom and in the community as well.”

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College