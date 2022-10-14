Unified Basketball provides confidence for Wilson and Staunton Athletes

FISHERSVILLE — Tim and Amy Brown were in the crowd Thursday at Wilson Memorial’s gym. They were there to see their son, Hayden, and his Wilson teammates play Staunton in a Unified Basketball game.

“This means a lot to all these kids because it gives them a chance to shine,” Tim said. “All the attention is on them instead of the attention going to everybody else a lot of times. It gives them a chance in the spotlight.”

Hayden is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair, but being part of the Unified Basketball team at Wilson is a chance for him to take part in activities that non-disabled students sometimes take for granted.

“It doesn’t differentiate them from other people,” said Amy about her son’s playing basketball. “Because their disabilities do differentiate them greatly.”

