UNI Women’s golf to open play at Briar Ridge Invitational on Monday

UNI Women’s golf at Briar Ridge Invitational

Schererville, Ind.| Briar Ridge Country Club

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI Women’s golf will continue its fall season Monday morning as it opens play at the Briar Ridge Invitational in Schererville, Indiana. UNI is scheduled to tee off shortly before noon on the first day of competition, with tee times for Tuesday’s action to be announced.

Hosted by fellow Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opponent UIC at the Briar Ridge Country Club, the Panthers will compete against 9 other teams including Cleveland State, Northern Kentucky, Green Bay, and Defending tournament Champion Moorhead State. Valparaiso will also join UNI and UIC as a third MVC team in the field. This course is set at par 72 and is 6,086 yards.

Making their debut at the Briar Ridge Invitational, the Panthers are coming off a 12th-place finish as a team at the Redbird Invitational at Illinois State earlier this month.